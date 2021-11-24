STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Local body bypoll: 115 candidates in the fray

As many as 115 candidates, including 21 women, are in the fray for the upcoming local body byelection, the State Election Commission has said.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 115 candidates, including 21 women, are in the fray for the upcoming local body byelection, the State Election Commission has said. The by-election to 32 wards, including three district panchayat wards, is scheduled to be held on December 7.

While 69 candidates are in the fray in 20 grama panchayat wards, 22 candidates are contesting in the three district panchayat wards. While 13 candidates have been fielded in four block panchayats, 11 candidates are contesting the bypoll in three municipality wards.

Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm on December 7. The counting of votes will begin at 10am the next day. The entire byelection process will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid protocol, the poll panel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp