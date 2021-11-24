Local body bypoll: 115 candidates in the fray

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 115 candidates, including 21 women, are in the fray for the upcoming local body byelection, the State Election Commission has said. The by-election to 32 wards, including three district panchayat wards, is scheduled to be held on December 7.

While 69 candidates are in the fray in 20 grama panchayat wards, 22 candidates are contesting in the three district panchayat wards. While 13 candidates have been fielded in four block panchayats, 11 candidates are contesting the bypoll in three municipality wards.

Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm on December 7. The counting of votes will begin at 10am the next day. The entire byelection process will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid protocol, the poll panel said.