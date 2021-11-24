STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where many pictures come to life

Digital paintings of Kerala ministers, national leaders and celebrities are etched on the wall.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A digital wall welcomes you as you walk into the first floor of the Paramount Photographers studio in Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. Digital paintings of Kerala ministers, national leaders and celebrities are etched on the wall. It leads to the art gallery, where artwork and photographs of myriad themes are on display. What makes this  art gallery special is that as you savour its aesthetics, you can even get artwork or photograph framed. 

Set up on a 2,000 sqft area on the first floor of the hospital building, Paramount Photographers features paintings from Bali and a multitude of other artworks that are on display and for sale.

“Everyone may not be able to buy an original painting. But one can easily get a replica at an affordable rate. For instance, we have a copy of the Ashta Ganagpathy paintings of MF Hussain,” says Arun Suresh, partner of the firm. 

A wide range of traditional and contemporary paintings are on display at the studio, which is 71 years old.

“We have a collection of over 10,000 photographs belonging to multiple genres. One can choose from any of these and take home a framed piece according to their requirement,” says Arun. Suresh Velayudhan, the managing partner of the firm, says the idea was to utilise the space and offer something new for  city residents. “There are many art galleries in the city but ours is different because art enthusiasts get to take home a replica of their favourite artworks,” says Suresh. The firm has partnered with Shutterstock to create a broader database of photographs. The work of local artists is also exhibited here and is available for purchase. 

