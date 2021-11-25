1.6 lakh fishers’ families to get assistance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said that the one-time assistance of Rs 3,000 will be a big help for the fishermen facing difficulties due to rough weather and Covid.

“The State Disaster Management Authority had banned fishermen from venturing into the sea for several days in October and November this year. 1,59, 481 families will get the assistance. An amount of Rs 47.84 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for this,” he said.

“Besides the rough weather, Covid also caused income loss to fishermen. This special package is a big help to the sector which faces various crises. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that the beneficiaries include 1,28,676 families dependent on marine fishing and 30,805 families dependent on related works.