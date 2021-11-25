5-year action plan for devpt of Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Infrastructure projects worth a staggering Rs 31,000 crore have been proposed in the five-year action plan drawn up by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI). The plan includes various projects that are under way in the city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the document, which includes various infrastructure projects that are being undertaken under the state and central governments and local bodies. The document titled ‘TVM and YOU’ is an exhaustive compilation of projects at various levels of planning and implementation, with a budget of approximately Rs 31,000 crore.

The TCCI has propounded the idea of involvement of public along with the government in implementing the projects. “The focus is on ensuring the involvement of public and trader community for development initiatives in the city. The idea is to raise the city to global standards by 2026,” said S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, TCCI.

The five-year action plan is being implemented by a voluntary group called ‘Awake Trivandrum’. The document can be used as a reference document by officials and members of the public to know about the various projects in the city, he said. In all, projects to the tune of Rs 31,309 crore are being implemented in the city. Of these, projects to the tune of Rs 5,122.59 crore are being implemented in urban areas.

In Thiruvananthapuram Parliament constituency, projects to the tune of Rs 22,121.84 crore are being implemented while in Attingal Parliament constituency projects worth Rs 9,184.93 crore are being implemented.

The compendium of all projects with detailed information, including their status, will serve as a reference handbook with regard to the city’s development. The projects have been categorised on Parliament constituency and assembly constituency basis. A website will be readied soon which will enable the public to get updated information on each project, he said. The website will become functional in a month.