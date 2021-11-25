Govt nod for 50 school buildings
The government has given administrative sanction of Rs 46 crore to construct 50 school buildings across the state, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.
Published: 25th November 2021 07:03 AM | Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:03 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given administrative sanction of Rs 46 crore to construct 50 school buildings across the state, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. This is the first administrative sanction for school building construction in the current fiscal.