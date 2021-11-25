STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Peroorkada flyover project rolls out

The much-awaited flyover project at Peroorkada is one step closer to reality after PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas laid the foundation stone for land acquisition on Wednesday. 

Published: 25th November 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Peroorkada Junction in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited flyover project at Peroorkada is one step closer to reality after PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas laid the foundation stone for land acquisition on Wednesday. 

The 874m-long two-lane flyover will be built at `55.42 crore with the financial assistance of KIIFB. However, the total cost of the project, including land acquisition, is `106.76 crore.  It will be the second major flyover in the city after Bakery junction flyover. 

MLA V K Prasant, who played a major role in initiating the project, told TNIE that the flyover will be completed in three-and-a-half years. He said the land acquisition proceedings will take more time as commercial buildings are involved. 

“The foundation stone is a first positive step towards the completion of the project. However, we expect more disputes along the way. We must consider all these while doing a social impact assessment study. This requires less land to be acquired compared to other projects. We will give fair value to the land owners though rehabilitation is not included in the package,” Prasanth said. 

He also said the tender process for the proposed flyover project at Pattom would begin four months. “The land acquisition is almost complete. So, we can start floating the tender in four months,” Prasanth added. 
The state government decided to speed up the project after the PWD issued 6(1) notification for land acquisition. A total of `43.39 crore has been allotted for acquisition of around four acres of land. Unlike other junctions in the city, there are mainly five roads intersecting at the junction, including the road to Nedumanagad and Kudappanakunnu. This creates traffic congestion during peak hours, causing concerns for commuters and pedestrians alike. 

Though the flyover has been a long pending dream, the previous LDF government had proposed an underpass instead of a flyover. Later, the plan was dropped as the preliminary study by the Roads and Bridges Corporation found many drinking water pipelines underneath. Following this, the government came up with a new proposal. The plan affects around 25 shops on either side of the road. The flyover will begin near Lourde church at Peroorkada and end near St Jude’s church at Vazhayila. Roads and Bridges Corporation is the contractor for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peroorkada
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp