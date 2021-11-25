STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political murder: Ban on public gatherings till Friday

The Poojappura police have arrested three RSS workers in connection with the incident.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have banned public gatherings in Karamana and Poojappura police station limits till Friday in the wake of tension prevailing in those areas following the attack on Popular Front of India (PFI) activists by suspected RSS workers at Thirumala on Tuesday.

The police said the attack occurred close on the heels of an altercation between the activists of the two organisations over raising of flags by PFI members. Two PFI members sustained head injuries in the attack. 

The Poojappura police have arrested three RSS workers in connection with the incident. The arrested are Binu, 32, and Santosh Kumar, 27, of Vettamukku and Kishore, 39, of Kodunganoor. Popular Front members were raising the flags in connection with their nation-wide health campaign. They had planned a mass run in Thirumala as part of the campaign.

The city police said they have intensified security in the city in the wake of the violence. Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, in a statement, said processions and public meetings have been banned in two police station limits due to tension prevailing in the locality  

“ The decision was taken under Kerala Police Act Section 79, keeping in mind the public safety and peace. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the prohibitory orders,” he said.

