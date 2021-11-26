Income Tax dept to plant 400 saplings on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Income Tax Department has launched a tree planting drive across the country. The Income Tax Department, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Mar Thoma Church Education Society, will conduct a tree plantation programme at the St Thomas Institute for Science and Technology, Kazhakkoottam at 11am on Friday.

A total of 400 saplings will be planted on the 28-acre campus of St Thomas Institute for Science and Technology. B V Gopinath, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, and Mathew George, Secretary, Mar Thoma Church Educational Society, will lead the plantation drive. The saplings include fruit trees such as mangosteen, Chinese orange, star fruit, avocado and rambutan and large shady trees like jamun, mango, jackfruit and teak.