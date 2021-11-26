STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Income Tax dept to plant 400 saplings on Friday

The saplings include fruit trees such as mangosteen, Chinese orange, star fruit, avocado and rambutan and large shady trees like jamun, mango, jackfruit and teak.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Income Tax Department has launched a tree planting drive across the country. The Income Tax Department, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Mar Thoma Church Education Society, will conduct a tree plantation programme at the St Thomas Institute for Science and Technology, Kazhakkoottam at 11am on Friday. 

A total of 400 saplings will be planted on the 28-acre campus of St Thomas Institute for Science and Technology. B V Gopinath, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, and Mathew George, Secretary, Mar Thoma Church Educational Society, will lead the plantation drive. The saplings include fruit trees such as mangosteen, Chinese orange, star fruit, avocado and rambutan and large shady trees like jamun, mango, jackfruit and teak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp