THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has called for opening community kitchens across the country. He was speaking at the meeting of state food ministers convened by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The meeting was in the wake of the Supreme Court directive to open community kitchens nationwide. He asked the Centre to provide subsidised rice for running such kitchens and J10 lakh each to set up new community kitchens.