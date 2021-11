Vice-Admiral Anil Chawla visits alma mater - Sainik School Kazhakootam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, visited Sainik School Kazhakootam, his alma mater on Thursday. He was accompanied by wife, Sapna Chawla, President, NWWA (SR).

An alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam, Vice- Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla came to Kerala for the very first time way back in the 1960s when his father was posted at Sainik School as the Headmaster.