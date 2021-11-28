Prime suspect in extortion case surrenders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prime suspect in an extortion case surrendered in the judicial first class magistrate at Nedumangad on Saturday. Jahangir, 42, of Tholicode, is accused of extorting around `5.6 lakh from Jeemon, a jeweller, after kidnapping him.

Jeemon runs a jewellery shop at Kulavikonam in Nedumangad. Jahangir was absconding after the incident. He surrendered after the police intensified the search to nab him. Two others, Shamnad and Riyad were arrested earlier and remanded in judicial custody. One more suspect is still at large.