Prime suspect in extortion case surrenders

The prime suspect in an extortion case surrendered in the judicial first class magistrate at Nedumangad on Saturday.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prime suspect in an extortion case surrendered in the judicial first class magistrate at Nedumangad on Saturday.  Jahangir, 42, of Tholicode, is accused of extorting around `5.6 lakh from Jeemon, a jeweller, after kidnapping him.

Jeemon runs a jewellery shop at Kulavikonam in Nedumangad. Jahangir was absconding after the incident. He surrendered after the police intensified the search to nab him. Two others, Shamnad and Riyad were arrested earlier and remanded in judicial custody. One more suspect is still at large.

