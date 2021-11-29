STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medisep: Corrections can be made till Dec 20

The beneficiaries can cross-check the details available on www.medisep.kerala.gov.in and make corrections if any.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Ahead of the rollout of the Medisep, the medical insurance scheme for the state government employees and pensioners, the finance department has asked the beneficiaries to verify their personal details on the portal before December 20. The beneficiaries can cross-check the details available on www.medisep.kerala.gov.in and make corrections if any.

The Medisep is a compulsory scheme for government employees and pensioners. When implemented, it will replace the reimbursement scheme for government employees. An order issued by the finance department has asked employees and pensioners to ensure that the details recorded in the portal are correct. If there are corrections, employees can contact the respective DDOs and pensioners can contact the respective treasury officers. There will not be another chance to update the information on dependents of beneficiaries, said the order issued by the finance department.

Staff and pensioners can verify their details available on the portal by clicking the status option on the portal. While employees should feed in the PEN number, pensioners have to type in the PPO number and date of birth to see the details already uploaded on the website. The beneficiaries should also ensure that the corrected details are reflected in the portal before the deadline.

