Delhi native held for circulating morphed pictures of actress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special team of police has arrested a Delhi native for allegedly circulating morphed pictures of actress Praveena after creating a fake instagram account in her name. Sagarpur resident Bhagya Raj, 22, was arrested by the special team led by Cyber Crime Police assistant commissioner T Syamlal. The police had earlier arrested a Kanyakumari native Manikandan Shankar in connection with the case.

Praveena had filed a police complaint after she came across a fake instagram account in her name. The impersonator was regularly sending lewd pictures and messages to the people who were following the actress on instagram. A special team was formed after the actress complained. Sub-inspectors S P Prakash and R R Manu and officers V S Vineesh, A S Sameer Khan and S Mini were also part of the special team. The suspect will be brought here on Tuesday and presented before court.

Caught in the net

