Education dept not keen on Plus One improvement exams

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid situation likely to worsen in the coming weeks, uncertainty continues over whether the improvement exams will be conducted, as was done in previous years, for students whose Plus One exam results were declared recently.

Conventionally, students are given a chance to better the marks of three subjects through improvement exams. However, with the first-year Board exams themselves delayed by six months owing to the Covid situation, the general education department is not keen on conducting another exam.

“The focus now is on completing the portions in schools before a likely third wave of the pandemic. Also, the exams need to be conducted without affecting the students who are facing the second-year Board exams within a few months. Conducting the improvement exams may not be practical at this juncture,” said a senior official of the general education department.

Meanwhile, there are widespread complaints from students over the huge variation in marks scored in different subjects, pointing to the inconsistency in the valuation method adopted. This has triggered widespread demands from students and parents for conducting the improvement examinations as was done in previous years.

“Due to the lack of common guidelines for valuation, students who scored high marks in many subjects were awarded lower marks in English, Mathematics, Political Science, Biology and Sociology,” pointed out Anil M George, general secretary of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association.

The only option left for students is to apply for revaluation of answer-scripts of subjects for which they were awarded low marks. However, it is pointed out that the revaluation fee of Rs 500 per answer-script will burden the students, especially those from financially backward families.