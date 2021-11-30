STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Education dept not keen on Plus One improvement exams

Students left in lurch. Department officials say focus now is on completing portions in schools before likely third wave of pandemic

Published: 30th November 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid situation likely to worsen in the coming weeks, uncertainty continues over whether the improvement exams will be conducted, as was done in previous years, for students whose Plus One exam results were declared recently. 

Conventionally, students are given a chance to better the marks of three subjects through  improvement exams. However, with the first-year Board exams themselves delayed by six months owing to the Covid situation, the general education department is not keen on conducting another exam.

“The focus now is on completing the portions in schools before a likely third wave of the pandemic. Also, the exams need to be conducted without affecting the students who are facing the second-year Board exams within a few months. Conducting the improvement exams may not be practical at this juncture,” said a senior official of the general education department.  

Meanwhile, there are widespread complaints from students over the huge variation in marks scored in different subjects, pointing to the inconsistency in the valuation method adopted. This has triggered widespread demands from students and parents for conducting the improvement examinations as was done in previous years.

“Due to the lack of common guidelines for valuation, students who scored high marks in many subjects were awarded lower marks in English, Mathematics, Political Science, Biology and Sociology,” pointed out Anil M George, general secretary of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

The only option left for students is to apply for revaluation of answer-scripts of subjects for which they were awarded low marks. However, it is pointed out that the revaluation fee of Rs 500 per answer-script will burden the students, especially those from financially backward families. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp