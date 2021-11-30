Supplyco mobile outlets to tour Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mobile outlets of Supplyco will tour state as a measure to check price rise of essentials. The outlets selling food items at subsidised prices will visit 700 centres between November 30 and December 9.

The outlets will visit 150 centres in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod on November 30 and December 1. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will inaugurate the programme near Palayam market on November 30.

The schedule is as follows: December 2, 3: Kollam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram (4, 5); Alappuzha, Thrissur (6,7). December 8, 9: Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam.