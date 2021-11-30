STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top tech companies hire DUK students for specialist roles

The MSc courses of DUK offer specialisation in machine intelligence, data analytics, cyber security and geospatial analytics. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital University Kerala (DUK) has witnessed hectic online campus recruitment events, with 90 per cent of the eligible students in the MSc Computer Science streams of the 2019-2021 batch getting placements in leading IT companies in the country. The campus placements for the 2022 batch have also commenced.  The MSc courses of DUK offer specialisation in machine intelligence, data analytics, cyber security and geospatial analytics. 

The speciality of the placements being held at DUK is that the freshers are hired for specialist roles such as data scientist, data analyst, digital media analyst, AI/machine learning engineer, associate engineer-GIS, associate - cyber security analyst and cyber associate security engineer.  

Caterpillar, TCS, Deloitte, Tata Elxsi, H&R Block, Ernst and Young, Cognizant, Primera Technologies, Nggawe Nirman Technologies are some of the leading firms which associated with DUK for the recruitment drive. The average CTC of campus-selected candidates was `4.5 lakh per annum and highest offered was `11.6 lakh per annum. 

