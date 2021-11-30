Voters’ list leak: No headway in Crime Branch probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The probe into the alleged leak of the voters’ list prior to the assembly elections has hit a roadblock owing to the delay in pursuing forensic evidence.

The crime branch probing the case had handed over six desktop computers, three laptops and several other hardware from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) for collecting digital evidence by July first week. However, the FSL is yet to finish the data retrieval and analysis, sources have revealed.

The crime branch team had written to the FSL once seeking to expedite the procedure, but to no avail. The crime branch had also written to the Internet Service Provider (ISP) to provide certain technical details, which the agencies felt could help them crack the case, but the provider’s response has not been encouraging, the sources said.

The crime branch was roped in to probe the case on the basis of the complaint filed by the joint chief electoral officer, who had alleged that the data of 2.67 crore voters were leaked prior to the assembly polls. The staff of the CEO’s office had given a statement that the data which was stored in the servers of the CEO’s office could have been leaked as the format of the data that found its way to the public was similar to the ones stored in the se

Meanwhile, sources in the crime branch said the source of the leakage can be ascertained only by following the digital evidence. “The leak could happen from many places -- from the office of the district collectors to the CEO’s office. The role of Keltron staff, who had worked in the CEO’s office, is also being probed,” a source said.