Artwork in 1 lakh balloons to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A magnificent artwork of Mahatma Gandhi all created using balloons is set to take the skies on October 2. Around 1 lakh balloons in a multitude of colours will be arranged together as a piece of art to depict Gandhiji. The 152 ft big artwork will then be set out into the air. The mega art will be created by artist Da Vinci Suresh, who is also attempting a record through the fete.

The 152 ft big artwork is being created as part of the 152nd birthday of Gandhiji. “Gandhiji’s teachings and vision are very relevant in the times we are living in. This artwork is a dedication to him,” said MLA V K Prasanth. The programme is being organised jointly by Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (Vybe), Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), Limax Advertising Pvt Ltd and Axo Engineers Pvt Ltd.

The artwork will be set up in the University stadium. The work is slated to begin in the morning of October 1 and end by 9 am on October 2. “Since the art is going to be done on a massive scale, it may not be visible in its entirety with the naked eye. It needs an aerial perspective. So the whole artwork will be shot using drones and then projected onto the LED screens,” said Suresh. Over 100 volunteers will help in the execution of the project.

According to Suresh, the dream is to create 100 artworks using different mediums. Artwork on Gandhiji will be the 80th such artwork the artist is creating. Earlier he had created artworks on water and fire using mediums such as gold, silver and so on. “We haven’t been able to get the balloons with a face tone colour. But I intend to make do with many coloured balloons we have arranged till now. More than 15 colours will be used,” he added.

With this work, Suresh is attempting a record at Guinness Book of World Records, Asian Book of World Records and India Book of World Records. The programme will be subject to Covid regulations and arrangements will be made for the public to see the artwork from 9 am to 5 pm on October 2. After use, the balloons will be disposed of in line with the Green protocol.

The idea is to release the balloons in the air, and you can see the whole artwork levitate, according to the artist. “But this is dependent on the weather. It was only after using all the oft used mediums that I knew I had to try making art using other unlikely mediums and that’s how the journey began,” he says.

