BJP councillor booked for attack on Dy Mayor Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered a case against BJP councillor VG Girikumar for allegedly manhandling Thiruvananthapuram Corporation deputy mayor P K Raju during the council meeting on Wednesday. Girikumar was booked for simple hurt, which is a bailable offence, and the rest of the legal procedures will be completed soon, said Museum police sources.

Raju was allegedly attacked during a scuffle between the LDF and BJP councillors during the council meeting. The BJP wanted to discuss the corruption allegation against revenue tax collection, which has been a bone of contention between the ruling and opposition fronts. There were allegations of corruption and misappropriation of revenue funds following which five officials have been suspended.

The demand for discussion was turned down by Mayor Arya Rajendran against which the BJP members protested. During this a scuffle erupted between the members and the deputy mayor was allegedly attacked by Girikumar. Later, Girikumar was suspended by the mayor for his act.

BJP protest continues

The BJP, meanwhile, said it will continue with its ongoing protest in the council hall demanding stringent action against the officials, who allegedly misappropriated revenue tax. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited the corporation council and addressed the agitating councillors.

BJP district chief and corporator V V Rajesh said criminal cases should be registered against the erring officials and the bank employees who allegedly facilitated the fraud. He also demanded ratification of the suspension of the officials by the corporation.

Rajesh further demanded that the corporation should publish the list of tax defaulters and their due amount on a ward-by-ward basis and a help desk should be set up to facilitate the defaulters pay their dues.

Meanwhile, the UDF councillors conducted a protest meeting in the corporation against the CPM and BJP councillors for allegedly unleashing violence.