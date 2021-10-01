Governor Khan flags of CISF cycle rally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan flagged off the cycle rally organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marks 75 years of Indian Independence.

15 personnel, including CISF officers of the south sector, took part in the rally aimed to promote the message of unity in diversity and the need for physical fitness. The rally will cover around 2,100 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kevadiya, Gujarat. Each participant will travel 120 km per day.

The CISF rally will culminate at the Statue of Unity, Kevadiya, Gujarat on October 26. This is part of ten similar rallies conducted by the CISF in the country to focus on the importance of social cohesion, heritage and reaffirmation of values that India conveyed during the freedom struggle. Chief Secretary V P Joy, Additional chief secretary V Venu and Inspector general CISF South Sector Anjana Sinha took part in the event held at Raj Bhavan.