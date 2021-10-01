Thiruvananthapuram to ‘eat right’

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food safety at in-house canteens of hospitals and other major institutions have been a concern in the capital with several incidents being reported, even leading to sealing of the canteens by authorities owing to poor hygiene standards.

To ensure healthy food, environmentally sustainable practices and creating awareness among the individuals to make the right food choices, the Commissionerate of Food Safety is planning comprehensive measures at selected institutions in the capital and other districts too as part of the Eat Right Challenge initiative of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Three major campuses including two major healthcare institutions — Medical College Hospital and KIMS Hospital —have been chosen for the initiative. The authorities would be launching a pre-audit at these institutions to check food safety on these campuses from Monday.

Though efforts were taken earlier to launch the initiative in the capital, the pandemic outbreak delayed the implementation. The FSSAI recently extended the deadline for the initiative’s implementation till December 31. Several campuses and institutions in the capital have been under the consideration for the initiative but now the authorities have zeroed in on three major institutions which include Central Jail at Poojapura.

The commissionerate has already submitted the district’s action plan to take part in the Eat Right Challenge, an annual competition for cities and districts in the country which aims at strengthening food safety and awareness among the public. The FSSAI is granting a seed funding of Rs 5 lakh to each city taking part in the challenge.

Thiruvananthapuram assistant food safety commissioner Alex K Issac said ensuring food safety at hospital canteens is essential as this would help patients and their bystanders. He said the MCH alone houses multiple premier healthcare institutions, hostels, mess halls, canteens etc.

“These canteens are catering to a floating population. We would launch the auditing at MCH this Monday and once it’s completed ,we would be roping in an FSSAI-accredited private agency to do another round of auditing which is mandated by the authority. Then, we would be coming up with rectification measures. We will ensure all safety steps are implemented on these campuses and help them get the Eat Right certification. The canteens would be offering nutritious and healthy eating choices to the public and help create awareness among them,” said Issac.

He said a final audit would be carried out before giving the certification. The food safety authorities are planning to give Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC), a training programme initiative by FSSAI, to food handlers on these campuses as part of the initiative. “Our main focus would be on the quality of water used for drinking and cooking, the quality of cooking oil used, safe surrounding, food safety licensing and registration and training for food handlers,” the official added.

Objectives of the challenge

Robust food regulatory system: Broaden the reach of registration/licensing, enforcement, surveillance

Self-compliance of food business and capacity building: Training and certification for food business operators

Transforming the food environment

Bring about social and behavioural change through large-scale campaigns

Strengthen food safety through the food regulatory environment

Provide safe and healthier food options by enabling the supply side

Engage the citizens for adoption and demanding healthier diets

Steps taken in Aug, Sept

Number of inspections held 967

Statutory samples collected 150

Surveillance samples collected 938

Total fine for violations I1,27,000

Improvement notices issued 17

Number of new licences issued 524

Number of new registrations 2,569