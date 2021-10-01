Woman injured in acid attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old woman sustained injuries in an acid attack by her partner at Puliyarakonam on Wednesday night. The injured has been identified as Lekshmi, a resident of Maruthamkuzhy. The Vilappilsala police said Lekshmi was attacked by her partner Biju using formic acid after their relationship soured recently.

The two, who were previously married, were staying together for the past four years. Biju had pawned Lekshmi’s gold. Later, the two parted ways. The police said Lekshmi has been pressing Biju to get back her gold. Biju on Wednesday called her over to his place to collect gold. When she arrived, Biju poured acid.