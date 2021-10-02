STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP disrupting functioning of corp: Sivankutty

Sivankutty alleged that ever since the LDF came to power with a clear majority in the corporation, the BJP members have been trying to disrupt its functioning.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

V Sivankutty

V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the BJP councillors were disrupting the functioning of the corporation with the knowledge of party’s district and state leadership. The participation of Union Minister V Muraleedharan in the protest staged at the corporation underlined this fact, he added.

The BJP councillors have been staging a protest inside the council hall since Wednesday, demanding registration of criminal cases against the officials, who allegedly misappropriated the revenue tax collected from the public.

Sivankutty alleged that ever since the LDF came to power with a clear majority in the corporation, the BJP members have been trying to disrupt its functioning. “The current administration has unearthed corruption in zonal offices, suspended guilty officials and facilitated police investigation against them. But the BJP is trying to shift the focus from the investigation against corruption and is instead trying to shield the corrupt,” he added. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said they will not make a climb down from their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sivankutty
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp