BJP disrupting functioning of corp: Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the BJP councillors were disrupting the functioning of the corporation with the knowledge of party’s district and state leadership. The participation of Union Minister V Muraleedharan in the protest staged at the corporation underlined this fact, he added.

The BJP councillors have been staging a protest inside the council hall since Wednesday, demanding registration of criminal cases against the officials, who allegedly misappropriated the revenue tax collected from the public.

Sivankutty alleged that ever since the LDF came to power with a clear majority in the corporation, the BJP members have been trying to disrupt its functioning. “The current administration has unearthed corruption in zonal offices, suspended guilty officials and facilitated police investigation against them. But the BJP is trying to shift the focus from the investigation against corruption and is instead trying to shield the corrupt,” he added. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said they will not make a climb down from their demands.