STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree to promote healthy eating

The campaign will be implemented in all local body wards in the state.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree workers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after the launch of urban vegetable kiosks to provide pesticide-free vegetables and fruits to people in cities, the Kudumbashree Mission is launching a campaign called ‘Agri Nutri Garden’. The campaign aims to meet a family’s complete nutritional requirements by cultivating vegetables and fruits in each household. The state-level launch of the project will be held in Maranalloor in the capital city on Sunday.

The campaign will be implemented in all local body wards in the state. “This is part of our agricultural campaign that aims at making the state self-sufficient. Apart from boosting people’s health, we want to spread the message of farming. The Agri Nutri Garden scheme will be implimented in about 50 households in each ward of a district using the National Rural Livelihoods Mission funding. In case of excess produce, the family members will get an opportunity to sell the produce on Kudumbashree’s rural markets,” said an official.

Kudumbashree members have already started imparting training to the growers in each district. “Any five nutrition-rich vegetables such as tomato, amaranthus, pumpkin, brinjal, lady’s finger, Indian cucumber, coriander, mint and at least two fruit trees will be grown in these gardens in a minimum of three cents of land. We will form ward-level clusters of households which will include a president, secretary and office-bearers,” the official added.

Preparations for setting up Agri Nutri Gardens has already begun Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. “In Thiruvananthapuram, we plan to implement the scheme in 65,000 households in 1,297 wards across 73 panchayats. Jaivika nurseries will supply the seeds,” said Reena David, Kudumbashree Mission district programme manager, Thiruvananthapuram. Excess produce can also be sold at 
Krishi Bhavan with the intervention of community development societies (CDS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp