STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pneumonia vaccine for kids available for free

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) will be available free of cost at the government vaccination centres from the next vaccination day.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

DCGI gives nod to India's first fully indigenously developed vaccine against pneumonia

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has launched a vaccine that protects children against a type of pneumonia, which is a major cause of deaths among children below the age of five, under the universal immunisation programme (UIP).

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) will be available free of cost at the government vaccination centres from the next vaccination day. With the inclusion in UIP, the health department aims to give the vaccine to 40,000 children in the first month and 4.8 lakh children in a year. 

PCV is given in one-and-a-half-month-old children along with other vaccines. The second and third doses are given when the child becomes three months and nine months old. The maximum age to receive the first dose of vaccine is one year. 

“We have received 55,000 doses of vaccine so far, and it has been distributed among districts,” said Health Minister Veena George at the state-level launch of the new vaccine at the Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp