3 killed in two road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram 

The police said Deepthu was riding the bike with Vishnu riding pillion from Maruthoor towards Mannanthala direction, while the Bolero was heading from the opposite side.

Published: 04th October 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people were killed in two different road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Two men on bikes were killed at Vayambachira in Mannanthala station limits on Sunday evening after their bikes collided with an SUV carrying goods. 

Those who died were identified as Deepthu, 34, a resident of Nalanchira, and Vishnu Shankar, 27, of Ayirooppara. The police said Deepthu was riding the bike with Vishnu riding pillion from Maruthoor towards Mannanthala direction, while the Bolero was heading from the opposite side.

The two were rushed to the hospital, but were declared brought dead. Witnesses said the bike was travelling on the wrong side of the road. The second mishap occurred at Attupuram in Pozhiyoor station limits by 2.15 pm when an unidentified pedestrian aged around 50 years, was hit by a vehicle carrying plastic chairs. The injured man died on the spot.

