Volunteers clean up Kerala's Pallithura beach

The volunteers cleaned around one kilometre of Pallithura beach and removed over 50 plastic bags and other litter on the beach premises. 

Published: 05th October 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers who were part of Pallithura clean-up initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Thiruvananthapuram-based nonprofit organisation 360 degrees in collaboration with Volunteer for India recently organised a clean-up event at Pallithura beach. The initiative, done in association with U&I, a volunteer-driven charitable organisation based in Bangalore, was part of Daan Utsav which is annually celebrated from October 2 to 8 across the country. 

According to sources, people come together to perform random acts of kindness — contributing money or materials or perform humanitarian activities — as part of the celebration.

The beach cleaning drive saw the participation of many youngsters from the capital city. The volunteers cleaned around one kilometre of Pallithura beach and removed over 50 plastic bags and other litter on the beach premises. The segregated waste was collected by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for recycling.

