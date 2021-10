By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 1,156 fresh Covid positive cases, the second-highest in the state. However, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 10.2 per cent which is slightly lower than the state average of 10.44.

The total number of deaths reported is seven in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,948 patients recovered from the infection on the day while 15,196 patients are still under treatment.