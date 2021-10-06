STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action plan to enforce ban on plastic in Capital

Published: 06th October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council has come up with an action plan for the complete eradication of plastic use in city. The action plan was approved in a special council meeting convened on Tuesday. Health standing committee chairperson P Jameela Sreedharan presented the action plan in detail while the main Opposition BJP supported it.

However, UDF councillors were not present as they boycotted the council meeting in connection with the financial malpractice issue. The three-month-long action plan is to curb the use of single-use plastic and disposables.

As per the plan, the main target is to impose a total ban on 100 microns plastic carry bags by June 1, 2022 and 120 microns by December 31, 2022. Opposition leader M R Gopan has also supported the initiative, saying plastic use has become such a huge menace that the BJP fully backs the cause. The councillors put forward several suggestions, including encouraging use of glass bottles for milk supply.

