Exhibitors apprehensive about Kerala govt's rule on opening of cinema halls

Lack of big-banner movies immediately after the reopening and restricted number screenings are also major concerns. 

Published: 06th October 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cinema Halls

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film exhibitors in the capital city are worried about the reopening with the state government insisting on entry for only fully vaccinated individuals. According to many, the rule is impractical to follow since vaccinations cannot be made mandatory. Lack of big-banner movies immediately after the reopening and restricted number screenings are also major concerns. 

M C Bobby, general secretary, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), said they are hopeful that the government would reconsider its decision. The association has also demanded the state government to postpone the reopening date to Friday, instead of October 25, Monday. 

“The government has agreed to discuss our demands ahead of the reopening. Every other sector has reopened and making vaccination mandatory at cinemas is impractical. We have been dysfunctional for almost two years, except for a couple of months between the waves,” said Bobby.

Joy M Pillai of Ariesplex SL Cinemas, a popular multiplex in the city, said that things will go back to normal and people will come back to the theatres soon. “We had reopened earlier amid the pandemic and things almost went back to normal. If movies are good, people will come,” said Joy. 

The theatre had launched a multi-purpose OTT screen at the theatre complex recently. “The 70-seater OTT screen is available for rentals too. We are planning to rent it out,” he added. An official of PVR Kripa Cinemas said that without second shows, things are looking bleak for theatres.

“Reopening of schools and colleges is a major blow. Major movies will not be released immediately after the reopening but after three or four weeks. Without second shows, we would only have two or three screenings daily,” said the official.

