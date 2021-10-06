Film corp’s city complex to get huge makeover

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months-long lockdown, cinema halls and multiplexes are gearing up to reopen with 50% occupancy for fully vaccinated audiences from October 25. The theatres have been one of the worst affected by the pandemic and back-to-back lockdowns in the state.

According to theatre owners, the financial loss they suffered is immense and getting back on their feet will not be easy. Apprehensions are mounting among film exhibitors, as mandatory vaccination is going to be a concern. Thermal screening, sanitiser dispensers, air purifiers and disinfection after every show are being planned by the city theatres.

Close on the heels of the state government announcing the reopening of the theatres in the state, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is gearing up to modernise Kairali, Sree and Nila complex in the capital.

The plan is to equip the screens with laser projectors imported from Belgium and in addition to this, authorities are planning to modernise the complex -- which is one of the iconic venues of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) -- with state-of-the-art amenities. The modernisation project is estimated to cost around Rs 12 crore.

Managing director of KSFDC N Maya told TNIE that the corporation’s theatres have suffered around rS 20 crore annually because of the pandemic. “We will be reopening, complying with the protocol set by the state government. We hope people will come back to big screens when it reopens. We have around 160 staff at 17 screens across the state and all of them are fully vaccinated. We are all set for the reopening,” said Maya.

She said KSFDC aims to give the best movie experience for the audience. “We are planning a massive modernisation at Kairali, Sree and Nila. We want our screens to be equipped with modern technology. We have been hiring projectors and now we have decided to buy our own. We have ordered new projectors from Belgium and we are anticipating them to cost around `2.5 crore. When we hire projectors, it comes with terms and conditions and we don’t get the freedom to upgrade it during the contract period. Now we will have the flexibility and freedom to upgrade the technology whenever we want to,” said Maya.

She said KSFDC was the first to introduce laser projectors in the state. “We have done it in Kozhikode and the response has been huge and many private theatres are gearing up to upgrade their screens with laser projectors. Being a public-sector undertaking, we want to set the bar high so that others take cue from us.”

It is also planning to upgrade the screens with Dolby Atmos, sofa seating, modern toilet facilities, VIP lounge etc. “We are upgrading the seating systems on a par with the multiplexes. In addition to normal seats, there would be sofa seats and we would make them available at affordable rates. We are changing the acoustics and we will ensure soundproofing.

We are introducing lifts at the complex and an upgraded firefighting system,” she added. “If everything goes as planned, we will try our best to reopen the modernised complex to host IFFK, which is scheduled to be held in December. But we are not very sure because of the current situation and we want everything to be perfect and don’t want to hurry with the project,” said Maya.

KSFDC to launch OTT platform

The KSFDC is planning to launch an in-house OTT platform that aims to promote low-budget and other Malayalam independent movies which fail to get a screen because they are non-commercial. It is also planning to introduce a mobile application and website as part of the project, and invest around Rs 5 crore in developing the OTT platform in the next five years. “Our aim is to launch movies on the OTT platform after the theatre release.

There are many movies that fail to reach the audience because there is no platform for screening. There are several movies that are part of the KSFDC’s package and other award-winning movies which hit the theatres but are removed after a week. Such movies would be shifted to our OTT platform so that people from across the globe can watch them,” said Maya. KSFDC is planning to hire a rental OTT platform to launch the project immediately. “In the next two years, we will be developing our own permanent platform. We will be studying the system and exploring ways to make it financially feasible during the pilot period,” she added.

