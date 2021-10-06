STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ponmudi cut off after downpour triggers landslips

Ponmu di, the popular hill station situated barely a 90-minute drive from here, remained cut off on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered landslips at several places en route.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ponmudi Hills

Ponmudi Hills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmu di, the popular hill station situated barely a 90-minute drive from here, remained cut off on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered landslips at several places en route. A tree was uprooted near the Golden Valley checkpost at Kallar blocking traffic.

Power connection to the area was disrupted after several electric posts were toppled in the land slips. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the incidents. Compounding the woes of local residents, the Vamanapuram river has breached its banks and authorities have warned those living along the banks of the river to remain on high alert.

The fire and rescue services personnel from Vithura and police personnel from Palode and Vithura are engaged in relief operations, including clearing the obstructions on the road to the hill station. No visitors will be allowed to the hill station for the next couple of days, said fire and rescue services officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponmudi
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp