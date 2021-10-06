Ponmudi cut off after downpour triggers landslips

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmu di, the popular hill station situated barely a 90-minute drive from here, remained cut off on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered landslips at several places en route. A tree was uprooted near the Golden Valley checkpost at Kallar blocking traffic.

Power connection to the area was disrupted after several electric posts were toppled in the land slips. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the incidents. Compounding the woes of local residents, the Vamanapuram river has breached its banks and authorities have warned those living along the banks of the river to remain on high alert.

The fire and rescue services personnel from Vithura and police personnel from Palode and Vithura are engaged in relief operations, including clearing the obstructions on the road to the hill station. No visitors will be allowed to the hill station for the next couple of days, said fire and rescue services officials.