Bonus for 9,477 staff under Thiruvananthapuram division

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 9,477 non-gazetted employees under the Thiruvananthapuram railway division will receive the productivity linked bonus (PLB) as decided by the Union cabinet. The financial implication is estimated at Rs 16.97 crore.

The bonus is equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel). John Thomas, general manager, Southern Railway, said the bonus would be paid to a total of 72,241 non-gazetted employees under the southern railways, with nearly `130 crore being disbursed to these employees. The fund will be credited through bank transfer by October 15, he said.