Finally, UDF takes up Corp revenue scam

The UDF has planned a protest meet in front of the Corporation office that will be inaugurated by Congress chief K Sudhakaran at 9.30 am on Thursday. 

Published: 07th October 2021 07:11 AM

Congress Flag

Congress Flag

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of BJP tightening its stance against the Corporation’s revenue collection scam, the UDF district leadership has also decided to take up the matter through a slew of protests. The BJP had cashed in on the scam which saw its councillors take up the issue since September 29. The UDF has planned a protest meet in front of the Corporation office that will be inaugurated by Congress chief K Sudhakaran at 9.30 am on Thursday. 

Another protest meet will be held in all the 100 divisions on Tuesday which will be attended by cheated consumers. The peoples’ meet will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday which will be inaugurated by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan at Vettucaud. Thiruvananthapuram Congress chief Palode Ravi alleged the scam which had been going on for years surfaced when the authorities scrutinized the revenue collection details of 2020. 

“It was found the scam has lasted up to 2021. The former deputy mayor who was also the standing committee chairman and the incumbent are responsible for the discrepancies.” when the finance standing committee has the right to audit the monthly finances as per the municipal laws,” said Palode Ravi.

He also alleged that former Mayor V K Prasanth, who is currently the Vattiyoorkavu MLA, and the incumbent leadership are equally responsible and have to be arrested. The Congress leadership had come under flak from various quarters for not highlighting the scam before the public domain. The BJP councillors’ protest began on September 29 during a special council meeting after reports emerged that five employees of the corporation were suspended for corruption to the tune of Rs 33.96 lakh.
 

