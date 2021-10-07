STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man hacks wife, tries to poison self

A man hacked his wife and then tried to take own life by consuming rat poison at Zion Kunnu    near Vattappara here on Wednesday morning. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man hacked his wife and then tried to take own life by consuming rat poison at Zion Kunnu near Vattappara here on Wednesday morning. Police identified them as Anilkumar and Shalini, who are husband and wife. Both were said to be in stable condition at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where they have been admitted.  

Officers said that the incident took place around 8am after Shalini picked up an argument with Anilkumar. There was simmering tension in the household over Anilkumar’s frequent drinking habit and following the spat, an enraged Anilkumar hacked Shalini on the head.

Hearing the commotion and loud screams, local people gathered at the scene and rushed the couple to hospital. An attempt to murder case under IPC Section 307 was registered against Anilkumar. His arrest will be recorded at the hospital soon after collecting a statement from Shalini, police said.

