STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Panel: Keep Pink cop away from uniformed duties

State police chief told to check if officer’s action stemmed from her casteist prejudice

Published: 07th October 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has directed the state police chief to exclude a civil police officer from duties involving public interaction in police uniform. Action was recommended against CPO Rajitha, formerly with the Pink Police unit at Attingal, who harassed a man and his daughter over a false phone theft charge.

In their order, Commission chairman B S Mavoji and member Soumya Soman asked the police chief to examine whether the officer’s action stemmed from her casteist prejudice. The officer caused the eight-year-old girl mental stress, and hence, he is liable for punishment under the section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children), the order said. The police chief was directed to take steps in that regard. The commission also asked the police chief to formulate a special training programme for the Pink Police officers to equip them to perform their duties well.

Jayachandran, 38, and his daughter were questioned by Rajitha on the road for ‘stealing’ her mobile phone. The ‘stolen’ phone was found from Rajitha’s patrol car later. The incident occurred at the Moonnumukku Junction in Attingal in August. A video of the incident had gone viral inviting much public criticism. 

The commission observed that the officer called them thieves publicly, and that the humiliation caused to the petitioner and his daughter were irreparable. The officer would not have raised such an allegation to a person born in an upper caste or one who wore good clothes, the commission said. The action of the accused defeats the purpose of the Pink Police patrol unit, said the order issued on September 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pink cop
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp