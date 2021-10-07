Panel: Keep Pink cop away from uniformed duties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has directed the state police chief to exclude a civil police officer from duties involving public interaction in police uniform. Action was recommended against CPO Rajitha, formerly with the Pink Police unit at Attingal, who harassed a man and his daughter over a false phone theft charge.

In their order, Commission chairman B S Mavoji and member Soumya Soman asked the police chief to examine whether the officer’s action stemmed from her casteist prejudice. The officer caused the eight-year-old girl mental stress, and hence, he is liable for punishment under the section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children), the order said. The police chief was directed to take steps in that regard. The commission also asked the police chief to formulate a special training programme for the Pink Police officers to equip them to perform their duties well.

Jayachandran, 38, and his daughter were questioned by Rajitha on the road for ‘stealing’ her mobile phone. The ‘stolen’ phone was found from Rajitha’s patrol car later. The incident occurred at the Moonnumukku Junction in Attingal in August. A video of the incident had gone viral inviting much public criticism.

The commission observed that the officer called them thieves publicly, and that the humiliation caused to the petitioner and his daughter were irreparable. The officer would not have raised such an allegation to a person born in an upper caste or one who wore good clothes, the commission said. The action of the accused defeats the purpose of the Pink Police patrol unit, said the order issued on September 22.