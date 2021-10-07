Youth arrested with 60kg of ganja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special excise squad seized 60 kg of ganja from a youth at Anthiyoorkonam near Peyad, following a tip-off. Accused Anoop had concealed the narcotic in a rock quarry there and he was nabbed on the basis of information from Aneesh who was arrested last week. The seizure made on Tuesday night was a follow-up operation of the seizure of 187 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore from a youth at Peyad last week.

The contraband was brought from Andhra Pradesh and smuggled to the state capital through a courier company after disguising it as machine parts. A source said that Aneesh and two others had gone to Andhra Pradesh in August and purchased the contraband from ganja farmers in a Naxal hotbed near Warangal.