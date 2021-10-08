Bike fatally knocks down Kollam couple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple hailing from Sakthikulangara in Kollam died in an accident while trying to cross MG Road near Pazhavangadi here on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Dennis Daniel, 45, and his wife Nirmala Dennis, 34.

The police said the couple and their family members, including two children, were in the capital since Friday in connection with treatment of Dennis, who was suffering from a disease in his spinal cord.

The family had reached Pazhavangadi to purchase a few medicines. As they did not get all medicines from one shop, the couple were about to cross the road to move to the medical shop located on the other side.

While they reached the middle of the road, they were knocked down by a speeding bike. Though the two were shifted to a private hospital, Dennis died by 10 pm. A few hours later, Nirmala too breathed her last.