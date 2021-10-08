K Sudhakaran reviews performance of district chiefs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran took stock of the performance of district Congress committee (DCC) presidents after 38 days of their appointment at the meeting held at Indira Bhavan on Thursday. Sudhakaran exuded confidence that the formation of Unit Congress Committee (UCC) on Gandhi Jayanti across the state has strengthened the foundation of the party.

Fourteen DCC chiefs were appointed on August 29. This has been the second meeting called by Sudhakaran which saw him evaluating the formation of UCCs. The first meeting which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies at Neyyar Dam saw the new crop of district chiefs getting two-day orientation classes.

Ever since Sudhakaran stated that the party will be evolved into a semi-cadre setup, it has been seeing drastic changes. At the district chief’s meeting held on Thursday, there was no welcome speech nor valedictory speech. A Congress leader told TNIE that the meeting directly came to the issue without wasting any time.“The party is seeing a discipline right from the top,” he said.

Congress to hold Raj Bhavan dharna today

T’Puram: The state Congress committee will stage a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan on Friday in protest against the fascism of BJP government that blocked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from visiting the farmers of Uttar Pradesh.