Revenue scam: Corp to address public concerns

Adalat from Nov 22 to address issues regarding tax payments; software issues for tax collection being rectified 

Published: 08th October 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With corruption to the tune of Rs 33.96 lakh allegedly by corporation employees coming out, the civic body has devised a plan to allay public concerns. Consequently, the civic body will hold an adalat to address any issues the public may have with respect to tax payments. The adalat will be held after a month when the civic body will finish the system update of details, pertaining to the payment of building taxes and other remittances made by the public at the corporation. The adalat will be held from November 22.

“The online update of public remittances will be carried out in a month. After this, the ward-wise list of those who had not paid building taxes will be published at the zonal offices, wards and on the corporation website. Following this, an adalat will be held at the main office and the zonal offices to address the issues faced by  public. They can come in and furnish the proof and their issues will be resolved. The money paid by people is intact,” Mayor Arya S Rajendran told reporters on Thursday. 

The mayor said that receipts were issued to the public for tax payments and the month-long investigation will find out whether the payments made are reflected in the system. After the graft was detected at zonal offices in Sreekariyam, Nemom and Attipra,  revenue officials were suspended pending investigation.

The mayor assured that the money will  be recovered from officials concerned and criminal charges will also remain.  “All the documents have been shared with the police, and lapses in  investigation, if any, will be taken up with the government,” said the mayor.  The issues with the software for tax collection are also being rectified. Further, she said that a system for stringent checks will be put in place to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Dates of  Adalat

November 22, 24 - Corporation main office

November 26 - Thiruvallom  Zonal Office

November 29 - Kazhakoottam  Zonal Office

November 30 - Vattiyoorkkavu Zonal Office

December 1 - Attipra Zonal Office

December 4 - Vizhinjam  Zonal Office

December 6 - Nemom Zonal Office

December 7 - Fort Zonal Office

December 8 - Kudappanakunnu Zonal Office

December 10 - Ulloor Zonal Office

December 13 - Sreekariyam  Zonal Office

December 15 - Kadakampally Zonal Office

Dec 16, 17 - Corporation main office 

