Covid War Room gets digital upgrade

War Room is equipped with a nine-panel video wall for real-time tracking of vax centres

Published: 10th October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Covid war room functioning at JLN Metro Station, Kaloor

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid War Room having undergone a major digital facelift, vaccine shortage at vaccination centres and the situation at the Covid care centres can now be monitored in real-time by experts stationed at the district collectorate.

The digital facelift, which equipped the War Room with a nine-panel video wall for real-time tracking of vaccination centres, sample collection and coordination of other Covid-related activities, has ensured its upgradation to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The ICCC has been set up as part of the Union government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, on the occasion of  the 75th anniversary of Independence.  The video wall and IT infrastructure have been provided to ease the workflow. “The real-time monitoring will help address issues arising at various centres without  delay. As a pilot, real-time monitoring of drive-in vaccination centre at Women’s College is being carried out and this will be extended to other centres,” said a Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) official. 

The nine-panel video wall at the Covid War Room at the collectorate will display footage from centres involved in Covid activities such as vaccination and sample collection along with other city locales.  Currently, the Covid War Room receives over 1,000 calls daily on diverse issues relating to Covid support. With the integration of ambulance services to the digital platform, this will also enable live tracking of  ambulances through GPS and  real-time tracking will be made possible through video wall. 

2 more projects on the cards
Other ICCC projects to be initiated by the Smart City include real-time monitoring of electric vehicle charging station and plying of electric vehicles. The real-time information will aid in the analysis of reduced carbon emission through electric vehicle use. Another project, Traffic Safety Control and Command Centre (TSCCC) --  will be set up as a satellite centre along with the Covid War Room for traffic control and surveillance activities. These include integration with smart bus shelters which will boast of woman safety measures such as emergency buttons and traffic management through artificial intelligence(AI) under which traffic violations will be monitored  with the help of 885 cameras. 

