History-sheeter held for attacking mother-in-law, brother-in-law

The Kadinamkulam police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for assaulting his mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadinamkulam police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for assaulting his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. The arrested is Suhail, a native of Puthukurichy. According to the police, the incident took place on October 1. Suhail and his wife were living separately for quite some time due to his criminal antecedents and drug abuse. Suhail had vengeance on his mother-in-law Nisa as she did not allow him to meet his wife who is at her house.  

On the day of the incident, Suhail barged into the shop of his brother-in-law and assaulted him. Later, he went to the residence of Nisa at Puthukurichy and attacked her. The police registered a case based on a complaint by Nisa. On the basis of the evidence collected from CCTV footage, Suhail was taken into custody. 

“The condition of the victims is stable. Suhail is accused in several criminal cases. His brother Sanal is a convict in a murder case. Besides, Suhail is a drug addict and hence his wife was living separately. But he wanted his wife back to his house. His wife’s family was not willing to send her with him,” said V Saju, Kadinamkulam SI.  Suhail is charged under Section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) and Section 452. He was later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

