Med student killed as bike, SUV collide

An SUV that came from the opposite direction rammed the bike.

Published: 11th October 2021 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 21-year-old medical student was killed in a road accident near Chanthavila on Sunday. Nithin C Hari, a third-year MBBS student of Sree Gokulam Medical College Hospital, is the deceased.

Nithin was riding pillion with his classmate P S Vishnu. Vishnu was on the way to drop Nithin at Thampanoor railway station from where the latter was scheduled to leave for his native place, Kothamangalam. 

An SUV that came from the opposite direction rammed the bike. The sources said the car was speeding and liquor bottles were found inside it, which suggest that the passengers could be drunk. Nithin was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, but could not be saved. Vishnu also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

