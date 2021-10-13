Inkel’s shoddy work drags Thiruvananthapuram MCH masterplan project, says MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious Rs 717-crore masterplan project slated to convert Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the first and biggest medical college in the state, into a centre of excellence has been in limbo ever since it was envisaged in 2018. The project dragged on despite getting financial sanction from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Even the first phase of the project that includes road widening, parking, flyover, electrical work and multi-level parking has not been completed so far.

Former minister Kadakampally Surendran who drew the attention of the House to the issue through a calling attention motion on Tuesday, blamed the shoddy execution by Infrastructure Kerala Ltd (Inkel), the agency chosen as special purpose vehicle of the project. He urged the Minister for Health and Woman and Child Development Veena George to take steps for the time-bound completion of the project.

“Inkel has become a haven for retired IAS officers who are bothered only about their emoluments. As a result, the project execution has suffered. I doubt the project will be completed during the current term of the LDF government if it goes like this. The government should ensure time-bound completion of the project even if it involves the removal of SPV,” said Surendran. He said a separate project for building a 14-storey building for Regional Cancer Centre is set up for the completion of next year when the phase one of the master plan has reached nowhere.

The health minister said the department has already given a strong warning to the SPV for the delay. “The delay is unacceptable. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by March 2022. We have appointed a nodal officer and special officer to monitor the project,” she said.

According to her, 90 per cent of road and 60 per cent of flyover in the first phase had been completed. The tendering for a multi-level parking facility has begun. The flyover is 340 metres long and 12 metres wide with two lanes. The project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 33.48 crore.

Much to expect

T’Puram Medical College

First and the biggest MCH that span over 140 acres

3,280 beds

75 lakh outpatients, 80,000 inpatients annually

55 major surgeries, 125 minor surgeries, 35 normal deliveries, 15 Caesarean sections in a day

40 departments

MCH master plan

Rs 717.29 crore in four phases

First phase: Basic infrastructure such as road widening, parking, flyover, electrical work, multi-level parking

Second phase: Operation theatre and surgical block, SAT Pediatric block, MLT block