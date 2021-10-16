STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Assam native molests minor girl, held

The girl was travelling with her family in a car, which after a short was had to be pulled over following a weird sound from the vehicle as it reached near the hospital.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police arrested a migrant labourer who allegedly molested a minor girl, near Thycaud, on Wednesday night. Johny Kachob, a 22-year-old from Assam, was arrested by Thampanoor police for groping the girl near Thycaud government hospital. 

The girl was travelling with her family in a car, which after a short was had to be pulled over following a weird sound from the vehicle as it reached near the hospital. The girl got out of the vehicle as some of the relatives where examining the vehicle. 

Meanwhile, Johny who was approaching from the opposite side molested the girl. The man was immediately apprehended by the locals, who handed him over to the police. Johny was charged with relevant sections of POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody. Later, he was shifted to the government mental hospital after he showed symptoms mental instability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourer minor girl
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp