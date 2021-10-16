Assam native molests minor girl, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police arrested a migrant labourer who allegedly molested a minor girl, near Thycaud, on Wednesday night. Johny Kachob, a 22-year-old from Assam, was arrested by Thampanoor police for groping the girl near Thycaud government hospital.

The girl was travelling with her family in a car, which after a short was had to be pulled over following a weird sound from the vehicle as it reached near the hospital. The girl got out of the vehicle as some of the relatives where examining the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Johny who was approaching from the opposite side molested the girl. The man was immediately apprehended by the locals, who handed him over to the police. Johny was charged with relevant sections of POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody. Later, he was shifted to the government mental hospital after he showed symptoms mental instability.