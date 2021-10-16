STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC on a road to revival

As many of its daily commuters have shifted to private vehicles since the pandemic outbreak, KSRTC is planning a slew of measures to regain the customer base 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Redesigned low floor non-AC buses that would be used for new city circular services parked at the bus bay at the East Fort for a trial run | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The change in transport behaviour after the pandemic outbreak has adversely affected the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is reeling under deep financial crisis. It is learnt that KSRTC has lost around 40% of its passengers after the pandemic outbreak as many commuters shifted to private modes of transportation. 

The corporation is gearing up to introduce more dependable city circular trips to facilitate the daily commuters from November 1. The authorities are also planning to introduce cashless ticketing and demand-oriented trips for hassle-free transportation connecting government offices, hospitals and shopping areas. In phase I, KSRTC will be introducing city circular services, which will operate in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions and ensure a bus is available at a bus stop every 10 minutes. In the second phase, KSRTC is planning to introduce Green Buses covering a wider circle. 

The new circular bus services would be operated from 7am to 7pm from November 1 on seven selected routes in the capital, said N K Jacob Sam Lopez, assistant transport officer, City depot.  

He said this is the first time KSRTC is operating such a service and based on their success, it would be rolled out across the state. As many as 104 low-floor non-AC buses would be used for the purpose. The minimum ticket charge will be Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 35.

BOND for students
Close on the heels of school reopening, KSRTC is planning to introduce a special Bus On Demand (BOND) service for students based on requests from educational institutions. “We are not aiming for any profit. We have approached educational institutions to study the demand. We will introduce the BOND service and, based on the kilometres, we would collect fees from the educational institutions. The rate of the BOND service would be finalised soon and we want to operate the service without suffering loss,” said Jacob.  He said that KSRTC is currently operating only 60% of its fleet and around 1,600 buses are lying unused and these would be utilised for the purpose. However, many schools are yet to give confirmation. “This week, the schools would hold PTA meetings and finalise their demands. More discussions would be held this week,” he added. KSRTC has chalked out a slab system based on kilometres to fix the rate.

100 new e-buses 
KSRTC is planning to procure more e-buses soon. “We are in the process of placing the order for purchasing 100 e-buses,” Jacob said.

City circular bus service routes

Route 1 
East Fort - Thampanoor - Ayurveda College - Palayam - Museum - Kanakakunnu - Police Headquarters - Vazhuthacaud - Thycaud - Thampanoor - East Fort. (Clockwise - Anticlockwise)

Route 2
East Fort - Thampanoor - Ayurveda College- Upplamoodu - Pattoor - General Hospital - Vikas Bhavan - PMG - LMS - Nanthavanam - Model school - Aristo Jn - Thampanoor - East Fort

Route 3
Peroorkada- Oolampara - HLL - Mental Health Centre - SAP camp - Pippinmoodu - Sasthamangalam - Vellayambalam - PMG - Kesavadasapuram - Muttada- Santhwana Jn - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada depot

Route 4
Peroorkada Depot - Ambalamukku - Kowdiar - Kuravankonam - Marappalam - Pattom - Plamoodu- Museum - Devasom Board - Kowdiar - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada Depot

Route 5
 Peroorkada Depot - Ambalamukku -Kowdiar -Vellayambalam -Sasthamangalam - Vazhuthacaud - Bakery jn -  Statue - Assembly -  PMG - Museum - Vellayambalam - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada

Route 6: East Fort- Overbridge - Chenthitta - Jagathy - Edapazhinji - Maruthamkuzhy - PTP Nagar - Vettamukku - Thirumala - Poojapura - Karamana - Killipalam - Attakulangara Road - East Fort

Route 7: East Fort - Transport Bhavan - Fort Hospital - Uppilamoodu Bridge - Pettah - Kannamoola - Kumarapuram - Medical College - Vikas Bhavan -PMG - Palayam - Statue  - Thampanoor -Over Bridge - East Fort

Cashless ticketing
“We have introduced different colour codes for the seven routes so that the buses are distinctive. We will be introducing a H50 ‘good day card’ for the commuters. We expect the new service will bring down the traffic on the road and people will migrate back to public transportation. The commuters can get the card from the bus itself and use the circular service any number of times using the card for 24 hours,” said Jacob. According to him, a large section of daily commuters have started using two-wheelers and four-wheelers since the pandemic outbreak. “Fuel prices have also gone up and we are sure our service would benefit the common public,” he added.

Damage-control mode

40% Daily commuters lost

60%  of fleets operational

1,600 buses lying idle

KSRTC is now planning more city circular services and bus-on-demand for schools

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp