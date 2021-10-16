KSRTC on a road to revival

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The change in transport behaviour after the pandemic outbreak has adversely affected the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is reeling under deep financial crisis. It is learnt that KSRTC has lost around 40% of its passengers after the pandemic outbreak as many commuters shifted to private modes of transportation.

The corporation is gearing up to introduce more dependable city circular trips to facilitate the daily commuters from November 1. The authorities are also planning to introduce cashless ticketing and demand-oriented trips for hassle-free transportation connecting government offices, hospitals and shopping areas. In phase I, KSRTC will be introducing city circular services, which will operate in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions and ensure a bus is available at a bus stop every 10 minutes. In the second phase, KSRTC is planning to introduce Green Buses covering a wider circle.

The new circular bus services would be operated from 7am to 7pm from November 1 on seven selected routes in the capital, said N K Jacob Sam Lopez, assistant transport officer, City depot.

He said this is the first time KSRTC is operating such a service and based on their success, it would be rolled out across the state. As many as 104 low-floor non-AC buses would be used for the purpose. The minimum ticket charge will be Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 35.

BOND for students

Close on the heels of school reopening, KSRTC is planning to introduce a special Bus On Demand (BOND) service for students based on requests from educational institutions. “We are not aiming for any profit. We have approached educational institutions to study the demand. We will introduce the BOND service and, based on the kilometres, we would collect fees from the educational institutions. The rate of the BOND service would be finalised soon and we want to operate the service without suffering loss,” said Jacob. He said that KSRTC is currently operating only 60% of its fleet and around 1,600 buses are lying unused and these would be utilised for the purpose. However, many schools are yet to give confirmation. “This week, the schools would hold PTA meetings and finalise their demands. More discussions would be held this week,” he added. KSRTC has chalked out a slab system based on kilometres to fix the rate.

100 new e-buses

KSRTC is planning to procure more e-buses soon. “We are in the process of placing the order for purchasing 100 e-buses,” Jacob said.

City circular bus service routes

Route 1

East Fort - Thampanoor - Ayurveda College - Palayam - Museum - Kanakakunnu - Police Headquarters - Vazhuthacaud - Thycaud - Thampanoor - East Fort. (Clockwise - Anticlockwise)

Route 2

East Fort - Thampanoor - Ayurveda College- Upplamoodu - Pattoor - General Hospital - Vikas Bhavan - PMG - LMS - Nanthavanam - Model school - Aristo Jn - Thampanoor - East Fort

Route 3

Peroorkada- Oolampara - HLL - Mental Health Centre - SAP camp - Pippinmoodu - Sasthamangalam - Vellayambalam - PMG - Kesavadasapuram - Muttada- Santhwana Jn - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada depot

Route 4

Peroorkada Depot - Ambalamukku - Kowdiar - Kuravankonam - Marappalam - Pattom - Plamoodu- Museum - Devasom Board - Kowdiar - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada Depot

Route 5

Peroorkada Depot - Ambalamukku -Kowdiar -Vellayambalam -Sasthamangalam - Vazhuthacaud - Bakery jn - Statue - Assembly - PMG - Museum - Vellayambalam - Ambalamukku - Peroorkada

Route 6: East Fort- Overbridge - Chenthitta - Jagathy - Edapazhinji - Maruthamkuzhy - PTP Nagar - Vettamukku - Thirumala - Poojapura - Karamana - Killipalam - Attakulangara Road - East Fort

Route 7: East Fort - Transport Bhavan - Fort Hospital - Uppilamoodu Bridge - Pettah - Kannamoola - Kumarapuram - Medical College - Vikas Bhavan -PMG - Palayam - Statue - Thampanoor -Over Bridge - East Fort

Cashless ticketing

“We have introduced different colour codes for the seven routes so that the buses are distinctive. We will be introducing a H50 ‘good day card’ for the commuters. We expect the new service will bring down the traffic on the road and people will migrate back to public transportation. The commuters can get the card from the bus itself and use the circular service any number of times using the card for 24 hours,” said Jacob. According to him, a large section of daily commuters have started using two-wheelers and four-wheelers since the pandemic outbreak. “Fuel prices have also gone up and we are sure our service would benefit the common public,” he added.

