Water Authority taps the smart way to receive bill

User to get water bill on mobile with help of self-reading software

Published: 16th October 2021 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Wait for a device reader to know your water consumption is now taking a smart twist.The Kerala Water Authority has started a new facility that will save the meter readers from the tedious job of making door-to-door visits to take the readings and hand out the bills manually.  The user will now know the water bill on the mobile phone with the help of a self-reading software and can pay the amount online. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine launched the software on Friday.

The consumer can record the bill reading by following a link sent from the Kerala Water Authority office as SMS. It will be supported with a picture of the meter showing the reading. The picture will be tagged to its geo location automatically. The KWA processes the entries submitted by the customer and generates the bill, which the customer can pay online.The minister also launched e-Tap, an online facility for new water connections. 

According to him, it was a major step by KWA to provide water connection without making the public visit the office. The public can submit the photos of supplementary documents in the application. The KWA will process the application and officers will inspect the property. They then hand over the estimate to the plumber giving the connection. The details of it will be sent to the applicant as SMS and the process for giving connection will start with the online payment from the applicant.

In the initial phase, the online application will be considered in PTP Nagar sub division and Palayam section in Thiruvananthapuram, and distribution sub division 1 in Kozhikode district.“The new facility will be implemented in all other sections shortly. The applicant need not come to the office at this stage to get the water connection. Such facilities are the need of the hour,” said Augustine. 

According to him, the KWA has been ahead in introducing IT-based facilities which are transparent that help in keeping human interactions to the minimum. The minister also inaugurated the finance and accounts management solution and materials management system which help in making financial analysis and revenue monitoring in KWA, easier.

