Heavy rain in Capital disrupts normal life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain lashed the district on Saturday following the depressions that formed over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, causing considerable damage to livelihood. Low-lying areas in the district were inundated, including major parts of the city, as water level in all rivers rose considerably.

Minor floods were reported on the banks of Killi river at Jagathy, banks of Thettiyar, Thampanoor, SS Kovil Road and Karimadom Colony. Besides, the banks of Neyyar river have been flooded. Crops on farm lands at Chenkal, Kulathoor, Rameshwaram and Irumbil in Neyyattinkara taluk have been destroyed. However, flood water receded to an extent by late Saturday.

Neyyattinkara taluk received the highest rainfall of 32 mm while Thiruvananthapuram city and outskirts received 28 and 19 mm rainfall respectively on Saturday. According to district disaster management authorities, a total of 375 persons were shifted to nine relief camps in the district. People living on the banks of rivers were alerted by authorities.

Loudspeaker announcements were carried out in all local bodies. A round-the-clock control room has been opened by the fire and rescue team. A toll-free number- 101 - is also available for the public to alert fire and rescue team. In addition, in case of emergency, fire station officer can be contacted over 0471-2333101.

Trees fell in many places causing disruption to traffic and power supply. Two youths were killed in a road accident after the scooter in which they were travelling collided with a car near Pallithura around 3.30 pm . The deceased are Stegin and Praveen. They died on the spot as the car ran over them. Both are natives of Poonthura. Their bodies were handed over to relatives.

A migrant labourer went missing in Amayizhanjan Canal near Kannammoola when he ventured into the canal for a bath along with his friends around 2 pm . He was identified as Nagardeep Mandal, a native of Jharkhand. Three persons, including a patient, a bystander and a health worker, were injured after the ambulance in which they were travelling fell into a ditch at Pulimathu near Chirayinkeezhu. However, all of them are stable as they were taken to a private hospital nearby by local people.

Two children suffered minor injuries after the wall of their house collapsed early Saturday at Chempakamangalam. Though they were sleeping in the room, the children woke up hearing the sound of collapse and fled from the spot immediately. Hence a major disaster was averted.

Two wells at Edavanakuzhy near Balaramapuram and a well at Anavoor caved in following heavy rain. Fire and rescue team was pressed into service. A big tree fell on the road in front of Government Engineering College at Sreekaryam causing traffic block and power failure in the area for hours. Trees also fell at many areas in Neyyattinkara and Nedumangad taluks. Many houses were partially destroyed at Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Varkala taluks.

All shutters of Neyyar dam have been raised by 520 cm as there is heavy rain in catchment areas. The shutters of Peppara dam were raised by 70 cm while shutters of Aruvikkara dam were raised by 350 cm.

Tribal settlements isolated in heavy rain

