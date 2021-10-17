PSC job protestor Laya Rajesh gets advice memo for attendant’s job

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Laya Rajesh, the face of PSC job seekers’ 45 day-long protest in front of the Secretariat, has received an advice memo for the post of office attendant in land revenue department in Thrissur. Laya told TNIE that she is indebted to her young sons, K R Advaith and K R Deekshit, who were forced to endure her long absence, since she was away protesting in Thiruvananthapuram.

As many as 46, 000 aspirants figured in the Last Grade Servants’(LGS) rank list published on June 30, 2018. Following widespread protest, the Public Service Commission extended the duration of the rank list by another two more months. Thrissur native Laya had secured the 583rd rank in the LGS list. Since she did not fancy her chances of landing the job, Laya had applied for the LGS exam yet again.

But the preliminary exam for LGS was held during the course of the indefinite Secretariat protest, which she could not appear for the exam. However, Laya is relieved that she has now got the advice memo for the exam which she had appeared for in 2018.

“My joy knew no bounds when I received the letter from the PSC office on Saturday,” the 37-year-old told TNIE. After the indefinite protest was called off, Laya had to frequently travel to Kochi to meet the lawyer representing rank holders before the High Court.

Her husband K S Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver, took care of the children during her absence. Laya also faced the wrath of a section of fellow protestors for ending the protest abruptly when they alleged that she compromised it in exchange for a job offer from the LDF government. But now, Laya is elated at the prospect of being able to shoulder the family’s responsibilities