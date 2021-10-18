STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navaratri idols start return journey to Tamil Nadu

A farewell function to the Navaratri idols was organised by the Travancore Navaratri Festival Trust with support from the Union Ministry of Culture on Sunday, Oct 17.

Published: 18th October 2021

Navaratri idols

The three idols brought from Tamil Nadu were being worshipped in the capital during the nine days of the Navaratri ritual. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A grand farewell was accorded to the procession carrying Navratri idols in the capital district on Sunday. The three idols brought from Tamil Nadu were being worshipped in the capital during the nine days of the Navaratri ritual.   

On Sunday morning, the administrator of the Navaratri Trust Raja Raja Varma handed over the royal sword to Sudarsanakumar, manager of Kumarakovil, marking the start of the return journey. The idol of goddess Saraswati and the sword were then taken to Killipalam where the idols of Kumaraswamy and Munnoottinanka joined the procession. 

The farewell function was organised by the Travancore Navaratri Festival Trust with support from the Union Ministry of Culture. It was attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, TDB assistant commissioner Saji, Trust office-bearers Manikyam and S R Ramesh. The police band gave a stunning ceremonial performance and gave a guard of honour to the idols. The procession then moved to Neyyattinkara and reached the Sree Krishna Temple there by noon.

Guard of honour today

  • On Monday morning, the procession will be given a guard of honour by the Tamil Nadu police at Kaliyikkavila. On Tuesday noon, the procession will reach the Padmanabhapuram Palace. 
  • The idol of Saraswathi Devi will be installed at the Thevarakettu. The idol of Kumaraswami will be taken to the Velimala temple later.
  • The idol of Munnootinanka will be placed at Kalkulam Mahadeva temple in the night and taken to the Suchindram temple the next day.
